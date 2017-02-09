GA Firebirds will host Sharks in storm benefit game

The Georgia Firebirds of the National Arena League will host the Jacksonville Sharks in a preseason game Thursday March 9, at the Albany Civic Center, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

The game is a charitable community event to benefit the victims of the South Georgia Tornadoes that struck Albany and surrounding communities January 21-22.

The Jacksonville Sharks are hosting a food drive that will take all donations up to Albany for the relief of those in South Georgia still recovering from the multiple tornadoes that devastated the region.

This will be the first of a home and home series with the two teams squaring off in Jacksonville in preseason 2018. This game will mark the Shark's first preseason game in three seasons and will be the first official exhibition since joining the National Arena League.

The preseason game will not only benefit both teams with some early competition in preparation for the highly anticipated 2017 season, but will give fans something to celebrate, after a trying time brought on by the tornadoes.

