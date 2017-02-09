Remembering the Great Snowstorm of '73

Once or twice every decade, snow will fall in South Georgia. It never amounts to much.

The rare weather event is about as short lived here as the snowmen built by children.

But in 1973, a winter storm unlike none ever seen before in these parts brought snow, and lots of it, below the "Gnat Line."

The Great Southeastern Snowstorm began on February 9th and over the next three days it would drop one to two feet of snow from Alabama to the Carolinas.

Albany reported its largest ever snowfall total of 3 inches. Snow even fell as far south as Valdosta which picked up nearly an inch.

Further north, Americus received 8 inches of snow.

Central Georgia saw the largest totals with up to 20 inches of snow reported in the Macon area.

According to the National Weather Service, the conditions were brought on a by cold front that moved through Gulf of Mexico turning moisture into sleet, snow and freezing rain.

Wintry precipitation was reported from Texas to Jacksonville, Florida.

While it was quite the spectacle, it created a traffic nightmare.

Virtually every road was closed in Columbus and Macon.

But the biggest mess was on I-75. A 200 mile stretch of the interstate was shutdown from central Georgia to the Florida line.

Some 44 years later, those snow totals have not been matched.

But it's a reminder in this region of unpredictable weather, that yes, snow can happen.

