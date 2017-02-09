Panthers eye region title sweep

Last year, the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers won a state title.

This season, the boys' team hopes to bring home some hardware.

The Panthers already claimed a regular season region title. Now they've got their eyes set on a clean sweep.

Michael Hoffpauer's bunch has really stepped up this season.

Led by six seniors, Americus-Sumter has launched themselves into the state title conversation. They're ranked 5th in some Class AAAA polls, and senior forward Kiante Sims has turned into one of the most lethal scorers in the state.

The Panthers won eight of their last ten to close out the regular season, and are ready to finish what they've started in Region 1-AAAA.

"We're a tight unit. We've got a good senior group," says head coach Michael Hoffpauir. "Americus has always been the underdog, no matter what region we're in. The kids have relished being the regular season champs, but they really want that tournament championship."

A region title would guarantee at least two home state playoff games for Americus-Sumter. That's good news, as the team is unbeaten in the Panther Den this season.

