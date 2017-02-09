Wednesday's prep region basketball tournament scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday's prep region basketball tournament scores

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
(Source: Raycom Media)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Scores from region tournament action on Wednesday, February 8, 2017:

Boys:

Irwin Co. 61, Lanier Co. 55 (Region 2-A Quarterfinals)

Wilcox Co. 60, Telfair Co. 56 (Region 2-A Quarterfinals)

Girls:

Pelham 62, Stewart Co. 18 (Region 1-A Quarterfinals)

Terrell Co. 50, Miller Co. 22 (Region 1-A Quarterfinals)

Seminole Co. 46, Calhoun Co. 39 (Region 1-A Quarterfinals)

Mitchell Co. 57, Quitman Co. 37 (Region 1-A Quarterfinals)

Turner Co. 50, Atkinson Co. 39 (Region 2-A Quarterfinals)

Lanier Co. 64, Clinch Co. 36 (Region 2-A Quarterfinals)

