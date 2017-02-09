Grizzlies keep Golden Rams winless

Albany State fell to 0-3 on the young 2017 baseball season Wednesday, dropping a 17-1 decision to Georgia Gwinnett at home.

The Golden Rams took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Levi Koebel scored on an error, but the Grizzlies quickly responded. Gwinnett scored five runs in the third, highlighted by a monster three-run homer from Jean Figueroa.

After scoring two more in the 4th, the Grizzlies hung eight on the board in the fifth to blow the game open.

Chase Boone was the winning pitcher for Gwinnett, while Calvin Tatum takes the loss for the Golden Rams.

Albany State is back at home Thursday to host the Lee Flames.

