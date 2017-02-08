ATC sweeps Atlanta Metro with thriller and blowout

Albany Tech picked up a couple wins in the conference home doubleheader against Atlanta Metropolitan.

The result to the men's game was hardly in question as they broke a 2-game skid with a 72-54 win.

The Titans improved to 5-5 in the GCAA.

A few misses as the clock expired in overtime handed the Lady Titans their second straight win.

The ATC women defeated Atlanta Metro 69-68 improving to 3-7 in the conference.

Albany Technical College will return to HPER gym to host East Georgia State College Saturday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.