City working to keep permit processors available on weekend

Contractors working to rebuild the Albany storm damage and remove the mountains of debris told us they are unhappy with the limited number of hours they can get needed permits.

A contractor, who refused to go on camera saying he was frightened of retaliation, told us that he thinks Albany has too limited a time window to get the required permits.

The city only gives the permits from 8 to 10 in the morning, and 1 to 2 in the afternoon on weekdays.

City officials told us they had longer hours right after the storm, but there were not have enough contractors at the time.

City Commissioner B.J.Fletcher said officials are working to keep the permit processors available on Saturday and Sunday.