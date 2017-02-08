"Project Love Letter" providing encouraging notes for victims

There's a new mission to help storm victims, and with this one, even your kids can join in.

An Albany organization is collecting arts and crafts to uplift people's spirit.

Project Love Letter was started by "Feed Albany Georgia."

They are asking people to make notes, letters or small crafts.

The group plans to meet Friday to create more, and deliver them to storm victims Saturday.

If you mention "Project Love Letter" at Roses on Oglethorpe, you can get a 10 percent discount on supplies.

"Just a real simple gesture. We're taping them to mailboxes, car windows and doors," said organizer Tosh Sevier. "Just so that as people exit or enter their homes they can pull out a little love note and gain a moment of encouragement."

Contact Tosh Terrell Sevier on Facebook to find out meeting times and learn how to get involved.

