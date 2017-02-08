Governor Deal attends Quail Hunt as community recovers

Many people in Albany are concerned that the devastation from the two January storms could continue to hurt the community by stopping the expansion of new business to the region.

Governor Nathan Deal and other state economic leaders are in Albany this week for the 29th annual Georgia Quail Hunt.

"We're trying to show companies from outside of Georgia and existing industry part of Southern culture and part of the state they might not get to see on a regular basis," said Pat Wilson, the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The group is working to show outside investors community strength, rather than storm damage. Twenty-one executives representing various businesses are attending the Georgia Quail Hunt.



Governor Nathan Deal received word Wednesday that individual assistance would be granted to 11 South Georgia counties through FEMA programs.

When asked whether the disasters could scare off prospective businesses, Governor Nathan Deal said South Georgians have displayed resilience, a quality that should be filed as an asset to business.

"What's important for somebody to see, who is from the outside, is how people band together in a time of trouble," said Deal.

Deal adds that weather patterns were unusual over the past year, including Hurricane Matthew, which he says broke a major landfall streak of 100 years.

"Matthew ruined our record," said Deal. "We're having to contend with some unusual circumstances."

Georgia Chamber President Chris Clark said, after a tour of Coats and Clark, the MCLB and Procter & Gamble, local businesses have shown the Chamber that now is the right time to talk with investors.

"They are not using this opportunity to leave, which you would worry about," said Clark. "They are using the opportunity to double down and invest in this community."

While some companies like the Cooper Distribution Center say they're shut down and reassessing their situation, state leaders are convinced they can put the charm and grit of South Georgia on display.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.