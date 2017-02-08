Greater Joy Cathedral kicks off 26th Annual Holy Convocation

Jake, and I were in Valdosta at Wild Adventures for Our latest going mobile community tour Friday afternoon. With our hard working crew we broadcast our 5:30 newscast from the park, and got to say hello to a lot of people from all over Georgia and Florida.More >>
Travel and tourism in Georgia generated more than 61 billion dollars in business sales in 2016. In Douglas, 532 jobs were supported by the tourism industry in 2015.
The second Congressional District, which covers much of the southwest part of the state from Macon, to Columbus, Albany and south to Bainbridge, has the highest food insecurity for children in the nation.
On May 4th the house approved a replacement bill for the affordable care act. Georgia Representative Sanford Bishop says he feels the bill was passed without the proper vetting.
South Georgia drug agents say they are seeing more heroin use, and they warn users that powerful, deadly additives are being seen mixed with heroin across the country.
