Greater Joy Cathedral kicks off 26th Annual Holy Convocation

Greater Joy Cathedral expects more than 1500 people to attend the convocation. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of South Georgians packed an Albany church for their convocation celebration.

Greater Joy Cathedral kicked off their 26th Annual Holy Convocation Wednesday night.

Over the next four days, they will hold training sessions during the day, and two worship services --- one in the morning and the other at night.

Many folks were looking forward to Friday, the official night when the Chief Apostle of Celebration Praise Ministries Bishop Caldwell speaks to the congregation.

"I'm really excited about the people coming together and just receiving what they need a word from the Lord, great worship experience, people coming here. They could be broken but they will leave here with a sense of encouragement," said Music Minister Andrew Caldwell Jr.

Greater Joy Cathedral expects more than 1500 people to attend the convocation.

There's no registration fee.

Church members are asking the community to come out and celebrate with them.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.