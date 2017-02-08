Former Monroe athletes lead storm relief drive at ATC game

It's been nearly a year since the "Tornado Trifecta" has played basketball in their hometown of Albany.

Now suiting up for Atlanta Metro, former Monroe Tornadoes Napoleon Harris, Emeshuan Offord and Trentavious Jackson have had today's matchup with Albany tech circled for a while.

"Being able to play in front of everybody for the first time," said Harris. "I just want to make sure I can do my thing."

The homecoming took on a new meaning following the wave of storms that ripped through the city, including the last tornadoes they avoided by a half hour when they returned to campus for the spring semester.

"Really that could've been me in the situation as well as them," reflected Harris. "But as far as my family and friends go, I'm glad everyone is okay."

Knowing they would draw a big crowd, Harris' mother got the word out for fans to pitch in with storm relief.

"I think I may have sent out a text to over 100 people in my phone the other night," said the organizer of the drive, Loretta Harris.

While admission to Albany Tech games are generally free, tonight they asked people to drop off a simple donation to help out storm victims.

"We were not affected physically with storm damage," said Loretta. "But we were displaced for a few days, so it was an opportunity for us to give back to the community some."

Offord hates to see his community deal with such a tragedy, but he admits like a star player in crunch time, Albany has handled it well.

"It ripped the city apart physically, but it brought the city closer mentally," said Offord.

Jackson didn't play due to injury, but Offord and Harris were able to put on a show for one of the biggest crowds Albany tech has drawn all season.

"You get to come home and show what you've made over the past year, and just put on for your family," said Offord.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.