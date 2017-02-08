Albany Utilities electric customers line up for $50 storm assistance credit

The city of Albany is providing $50 credits for storm victims who went without power for three or more days.

Albany Utilities electric customers within affected areas are eligible.

Customers need to bring a valid ID -- and to fill out a storm assistance credit application.

The forms are available online, but you can also get them in person.

City leaders said this credit is not to be confused with January's estimated bills.

"There was an estimate bill that went out in January for about 2,000 customers because we weren't able to read their meter. When the next meter is read in February we will do a true up, we will do a reconciliation," said City Manager Sharon Subadan.

Subadan said customers will only be charged for power they used.

Hundreds of folks stopped by Albany Utilities on Wednesday to apply.

Representatives will be at the Albany Civic Center Thursday, Friday, next Monday and Tuesday and at the Albany Utilities office Wednesday through Friday 8:30-5:00 p.m.

Customers have until February 17th to apply for the credit.

