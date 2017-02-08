Albany Flea Market invites storm-affected vendors to sell

The flea market is open on weekends (Source:WALB)

The Albany Flea Market is lending a hand to businesses impacted by last month's tornado.

The market is allowing vendors from Kitty's Flea Market to set up free of charge for the month of February.

Kitty's was in the direct path of the storm. It was mostly destroyed.

Albany Flea Market owner Danny Saunders said he wants to give storm victims a chance to preserve their livelihoods.

"Come out for free for the month of February," said Saunders. "So, that they can make some money to get back on their feet and get things going for themselves."

The flea market opened for the year last weekend. The business plans to hold a grand opening in the near future.

