Greater Joy Cathedral opens distribution center

The center is open to storm victims (Source:WALB)

The group is handling out supplies (Source:WALB)

A Dougherty County church is helping storm victims still needing assistance weeks after severe weather damaged their homes.

Greater Joy Cathedral has opened its doors as a distribution center.

Members are giving out food, water, cleaning supplies and other items to those in need.

Coordinator Jean Dixon said she was affected by the January 2nd storms.

"I understood how they felt," said Dixon. "During the second tornado, there was more devastation and we wanted to just give back."

Storm victims can stop by the 2405 Lily Pond Road location Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 pm.

