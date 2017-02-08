2 arrested after Moultrie nail salon robbery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

2 arrested after Moultrie nail salon robbery

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Colquitt County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Colquitt County Sheriff's Department)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Two arrests have been made in a robbery that occurred earlier in the week in Moultrie.

Police have arrested Tawon Jamar Warren and Kimberly Leona Yon.

The two are accused of stealing money from a cash register at Solar Nails.

Witnesses in the store helped identify the suspects.

They have been charged with robbery by sudden snatching.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly