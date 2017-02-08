2 arrested after Moultrie nail salon robbery

Two arrests have been made in a robbery that occurred earlier in the week in Moultrie.

Police have arrested Tawon Jamar Warren and Kimberly Leona Yon.

The two are accused of stealing money from a cash register at Solar Nails.

Witnesses in the store helped identify the suspects.

They have been charged with robbery by sudden snatching.

