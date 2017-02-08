FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Thomas Co.

The FEMA disaster recovery center is now open in Thomas County.

Residents there had heavy damage after the storm last month.

The recovery center will be staffed with representatives from GEMA, FEMA, and Homeland Security Agency.

Anyone who were affected by the storm can get information and guidance.

EMA officials in Thomas County are happy that folks here can get this assistance.

"Them to be here working, open for business means were meeting that expectation and the goals for the citizens," said EMA Director Chris Jones.

"The center is located at the EMA office on Remington Avenue.

