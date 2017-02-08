Storm damage reported in Coolidge; Clean up begins

Crews are still working to clean up the damage and restore power after storms rolled through Coolidge Tuesday night.

Thousands of power outages were reported by Georgia Power.

Just as the clean up process was slowing down here in Thomas County another round of storms brought a whole new round of damage.

The city of Coolidge experienced significant damage to homes and businesses during the severe thunderstorm.

EMA personnel met with Mayor Causey and Police Chief Wright to establish the needs for the city.

On Wednesday the EMA office activated the damage assessment team to survey and report the damage.

According to EMA officials, a debris removal contractor estimated approximately 4000 yards of debris

They received one request from resident in Coolidge for Red Cross assistance.

"They suffered quite a bit of damage as far as trees down, we have some commercial buildings that the roof has been removed or ripped off," said EMA Director Chris Jones.

Georgia Power is working to restore power in that area.

Thomas County Public works is working to clear the debris from the right of way.

Any concerns or reports from anyone experiencing damage can be reported to the EMA office in Thomas County.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.