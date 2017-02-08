Lee County schools receive 5-star rating

Miller said he believes new initiatives played a role in the rating. (Source: WALB)

Administrators with the Lee County School System are celebrating a top notch rating.

The system is one of two in the state of Georgia where all of its schools received a 5-star climate rating for the 2015-2016 school year.

The score comes from surveys taken by students, parents and staff.

It also comes from school discipline and attendance data.

Superintendent Jason Miller said its thanks to everyone including students and parents.

He said administrators plan to continue to strive for five stars again next year.

"We want our children to come to school and feel welcome by their teachers and provide them with first class education. We think that's critical to our success and we hope to continue that," said Miller.

Miller said he believes the integration of the positive behavior initiative has played a key role in the success of all the schools.

