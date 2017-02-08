Business expanding again in Tifton

The company plans to have the building open by next summer (Source: WALB)

American Textile Company is expanding again in Tifton, bringing more jobs to the area.

American Textile Company is a supplier of quality mattress protectors, mattress pads, and bed linens.

Company officials and members of the Tift County Development Agency, will break ground on their newest facility on Thursday.

The 384,000 square foot facility will serve as a distribution center.

The project will be located Magnolia Industrial Park Phase II on Oakridge Church Road.

It is expected to be completed this summer, making it the fourth facility for American Textile in Tifton.

