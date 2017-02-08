Tifton Police crack down on downtown driving safety

"All folks should be obeying these laws," said Neson (Source: WALB)

Police are warning folks to slow down when a light changes to yellow (Source: WALB)

Downtown Tifton has seen more car accidents than normal and police are cracking down on how they can prevent these.

Tifton Police say downtown is the most accident prone area.

The speed limit should be obeyed and drivers should pay close attention to others backing their cars out when parked on the street.

They also warn folks about traffic light violations.

"A lot of people when they come up to an intersection, they see the light turn yellow, their first instinct is to speed up and try to get through the light. That has been causing a lot of accidents," said Officer Coleman Nelson.

Police say anyone they see not slowing down for a yellow light, or obeying these traffic laws, will be pulled over and given a ticket.

