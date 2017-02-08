The United Way of South Central Georgia needs monetary help

"We want to thank everybody who has donated and ask for continued help," said McKinnon (Source: WALB)

The organization is now helping pay for storm victim's hotel, rent and bills (Source: WALB)

The United Way needs monetary donations to help storm victims (Source: WALB)

The United Way has spent the month of January trying to do whatever it can to help storm victims.

For folks who were displaced from their home, they are now trying to help pay for their hotel rooms, rent and bills.

"These people need to get their water on. They need to get their lights on. They have to get their gas on," said Pat McKinnon, Executive Director.

All of the families that they are helping were displaced and do not have a home to go back to.

These people are trying to continue working and take care of their families but are barely being able to make it until their next pay check.

"Just imagine if you've lost everything. All the way to your iron, your iron board, pictures. You've lost everything," said McKinnon.

Now they need your help. McKinnon is thankful for all of the help so far and is hopeful that these folks will get what they need to turn their circumstances around.

"To everybody, thank you, thank you, because it's needed. The need is very great. They don't need a hand out, they need a hand up," said McKinnon.

To donate, send a check to the United Way offices, located at 211 W 4th St, Tifton, GA 31794.

You can also visit their website and click on the donate link.

