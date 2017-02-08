When it matters the most: Where you need to be before the storm hits

WALB hosted a Red Cross Phone Bank on Wednesday, and overwhelming support for the area poured in, raising a total of $133,130 between donations and company matches.More >>
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has released their findings of the tornadoes that touched down in Southwest Georgia on Sunday.
Much of southwest Georgia is still in search and rescue efforts after deadly tornadoes tore through the region over the weekend.
Dougherty County EMA Director Ron Rowe and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas gave updates on the damage from three lines of storms that rolled through the area between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.
It's been a week and a half since massive storms tore through SWGA. At least 1,000 homes were damaged and 8,000 people were without power. Volunteers have been out to try to help their neighbors and get trees cleaned up, but the damage is substantial.
Dozens of Albany streets are closed Tuesday morning. Crews are working to clear the high trafficked areas first, and then will work their way through neighbors blocked by fallen trees. And that could take a while.
It was a birthday party for the ages in Albany Saturday. South Georgians came together to celebrate local hero and musician Willie Moody. The annual Willie Moody Day brought lots of good food and music.
The Southwest Georgia Exchange Club Fairgrounds were rockin' Saturday. People from all over attended the 2017 Southern Soul Music Festival.
Today: 0.02": Monthly Total 1.33"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.50"; -/+ Year to Date -2.19".
Fire Weather Forecast May 13, 2017
A beauty pageant Saturday celebrated girls of all ages who have developmental disabilities. Easter Seals Southern Georgia hosted its Miss and Little Miss pageants in Albany.
