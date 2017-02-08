President Carter unveils new solar panel project on Plains property

Albany and Dougherty County leaders are working together toward one goal: Making the area safer.More >>
Two South Georgia law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty last year are being recognized on a national scale.More >>
As the procession carrying First Lieutenant Weston Lee's body went through Clay County, including the soldier's hometown, people payed their respects.More >>
The construction community in Albany is coming together to clean up debris from the storms earlier this year.More >>
Scott Worlsey is now the new sheriff for Miller County after being sworn in Friday. This comes just days after the former sheriff, Shane Rathel was sentenced to prison for stolen gun charges. Worsley is coming to the sheriff's office from the Colquitt police department where he was the police chief.More >>
