Animals rescued from Sumter Co. dog fighting ring euthanized

The Sumter Humane Society had to euthanize three dogs rescued in January from an illegal dog fighting ring.

The dogs were rescued on January 21 when the Sumter County Sheriff's Office busted the ring and arrested several suspects.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, agents with the United States Department of Agriculture and Veterinarian Services said that after ten days of observation, the three dogs were too dangerous to be social with other animals.

