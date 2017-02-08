Police: Man broke into Rescue Mission, took shower

Police said Hodge broke in and took a shower. (Source: WALB)

A man is facing charges after police said he broke into the Albany Rescue Mission to take a shower.

Police say Chandler Tate Hodge, 22, broke in through a screened door Tuesday a little before 4 a.m.

He then took a shower.

Albany Rescue Mission Assistant Director Larry Daniel said staff called 911 when they realized Hodge was not a resident.

The police reports stated that Hodge yelled at the responding officer.

He said he didn't care that he damaged the building.

He told police he would break into another building.

"It's just the times that we live in," said Daniel. "The morals of society today are not what they used to be 30, 40 years ago. It's just the nature of the beast. It's something that we have to deal with, and we accept it, and the Lord has provided a way for us to better fix it ourselves. And we just hope that he gets the help that he needs while he's incarcerated."

Daniel wants people to know showers are available during the daytime for people in need.

Showers are open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Hodge is facing criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.