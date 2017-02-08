MCLB hosts Black History Month program

James C. Carroll III is the MCLB Albany Commanding officer. (Source: WALB)

During Black History Month, groups all over the country have celebrations.

On Wednesday, folks from different races joined together at the Marine Corps Logistics Base for its annual Black History Month program.

It started with the voices of Miss Rutha Mae Harris and the ASU gospel choir, who blew the crowd away.

"She's definitely a blessing for all of us," said host and Buffalo Soldier motorcycle club treasurer, Anthony Hunt.

The program was led by the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club, a progressive motorcycle club that focuses on promoting a positive image of African Americans.

"Today's ceremony really embodied what we truly stand for as buffalo soldiers," said Hunt.

Between powerful songs, leaders spoke of the buffalo soldiers themselves; a legacy of African American military personnel who made their mark in the post civil war era.

"They were the stepping stone for many of the opportunities in other services for black Americans, to become strong leaders in those services as well," said Major General Cornell Wilson, a US Marine Corps retiree.

General Wilson was the keynote speaker.

He said Black History Month is an important time for all Americans.

"It should mean a lot to the whole country, because it certainly talks about what has come about as a result of this great experiment called 'Democracy,'" said Wilson.

At the MCLB in Albany, it's a historic time for African Americans. For the first time, the installation has all African American leadership.

Commanding officer James C. Carroll III said Black History Month is a time to reflect on how far our nation has come.

"It's important that we look at our history, that we celebrate our history, and that we celebrate where we are today, as a great country," said Carroll.

In addition to the national figureheads, Wednesday's ceremony included history of local heroes, including Thomasville native Henry Ossian Flipper.

He was not only a buffalo soldier, but also the first African American to graduate from the U.S. military academy at West Point.

