MCLB making progress following storm

This is a look at surveillance footage. (Source: WALB)

Folks at the MCLB are cleaning up storm debris. (Source: WALB)

Despite some water getting into the buildings last night, folks at the Marine Corps Logistics Base said they are making progress on the damage the January 22nd tornado caused.

Crews are still working to pick up some of the downed trees.

Not only did the storm leave downed trees, it damaged several buildings.

MCLB Commanding officer James C. Carroll III said they are still working on restoring network connectivity.

He expects it to be fully restored by the end of the month.

As far as power, Carroll said they have power and water back in all of the buildings.

"I'm completely happy with where we are on our storm recovery. We are making great progress each and every day," said Carroll. "All of our buildings are safe to enter. Some are in disrepair, but structurally all of our buildings are sound."

Carroll said they are making temporary repairs where needed.

The total cost of the damage is yet to be determined.

