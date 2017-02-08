Governor announces FEMA individual assistance offer

Georgia Governor Deal Nathan Deal said Wednesday afternoon that he got notice from the White House, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that 11 counties impacted by the severe weather on January 21 and 22 have been approved for individual assistance.

The 11 counties include:

Baker

Brooks

Calhoun

Clay

Cook

Crisp

Dougherty

Thomas

Turner

Wilcox

Worth

"I am thankful for the attention and assistance Georgia has received from President Trump, FEMA, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and our state and local partners," said Deal. "I am also encouraged by the continued efforts of everyone involved as we work together to rebuild these communities during this difficult time."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.