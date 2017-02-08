Ashley Furniture donates beds for young storm victims

Ashley Furniture is giving back to storm victims, one kid's bed at a time.

On Wednesday, employees dropped off 30 kids' mattresses that will be delivered to the Dougherty County Schools System for kids in need.

School staff will ensure that each student in need gets a bed.

Each bed comes with the mattress, the bed frame, a comforter, and sheets.

"I think a lot of times we don't think about a child needing rest like an adult does, but that's going to impact their life, it's going to impact how they perform in school," said General Manager Liz Quinn. "And really just having something to call their own can change a child's life."

After the 30 beds were dropped off, the remaining mattresses were delivered to the Red Cross in Adel.

It's part of Ashley Furniture's "Hope To Dream" program, which started in 2010.

Since the beginning of the program, the furniture store has delivered 40,000 beds.

If you'd like to nominate a child who is in need of a bed, you can call a local Ashley Furniture store or go to www.ahs-se.com.

