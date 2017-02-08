WALB's Most Wanted: Jermaine Love - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB's Most Wanted: Jermaine Love

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
By Cade Fowler, Anchor
Jermaine Love (Source: WALB) Jermaine Love (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police officers are turning to the public for help locating a man they want for a November battery case.

A woman who lived on Colquitt Avenue said that Love assaulted her in her home, and that four children were there at the time.

Love is 20, is 5' 9", weighs 150, and has a tattoo on his right arm that says 'R.I.P. Wanda Paige.'

He has a Tattoo on his Left Arm that says 'Maine.'

If you have information about Love,  call Crime-Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

  • Residents welcome fallen soldier home

    Residents welcome fallen soldier home

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:39:01 GMT
    Hundreds gathered as a procession carried 1st Lt. Weston Lee's body. (Source: WALB)Hundreds gathered as a procession carried 1st Lt. Weston Lee's body. (Source: WALB)

    As the procession carrying First Lieutenant Weston Lee's body went through Clay County, including the soldier's hometown, people payed their respects.

  • Area construction companies lend a hand for root ball roundup

    Area construction companies lend a hand for root ball roundup

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:43:34 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The construction community in Albany is coming together to clean up debris from the storms earlier this year. 

  • Scott Worsley sworn in as Miller Co. Sheriff

    Scott Worsley sworn in as Miller Co. Sheriff

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:32:00 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Scott Worlsey is now the new sheriff for Miller County after being sworn in Friday.  This comes just days after the former sheriff, Shane Rathel was sentenced to prison for stolen gun charges. Worsley is coming to the sheriff's office from the Colquitt police department where he was the police chief. 

