WALB's Most Wanted: Jermaine Love

Albany Police officers are turning to the public for help locating a man they want for a November battery case.

A woman who lived on Colquitt Avenue said that Love assaulted her in her home, and that four children were there at the time.

Love is 20, is 5' 9", weighs 150, and has a tattoo on his right arm that says 'R.I.P. Wanda Paige.'

He has a Tattoo on his Left Arm that says 'Maine.'

If you have information about Love, call Crime-Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

