SGTC names 2017 Instructor of the Year

South Georgia Technical College has named its 2017 Instructor of the Year. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia Technical College has named its 2017 Instructor of the Year, Charles Christmas.

Christmas teaches aviation courses at SGTC.

He was nominated by his peers and then went through an application process to be chosen, though he says a lot of the teachers at the college are deserving of praise.

"We all get up every morning and come in here and help these students achieve their dreams and accomplish their goals," said Christmas.

The Federal Aviation Administration oversees the program he teaches.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford said Christmas exemplifies what it means to lead a technical education program.

"It means so much to him to see a student go from point A to point B to get that, we call it an A&P license, an airframe and power plant license," said Dr. Watford.

Sumter Bank & Trust has helped sponsor a financial award for the recipient for a more than 25 years.

SGTC President Emeritus Sparky Reeves and his wife also give a financial award to the Instructor of the Year.

Christmas said his teaching philosophy is that the student is the teacher and the teacher is the student.

