Warm winter impacts Albany garden shop

The construction community in Albany is coming together to clean up debris from the storms earlier this year.More >>
Scott Worlsey is now the new sheriff for Miller County after being sworn in Friday. This comes just days after the former sheriff, Shane Rathel was sentenced to prison for stolen gun charges. Worsley is coming to the sheriff's office from the Colquitt police department where he was the police chief.More >>
Albany State University students will soon have a safer way to cross the Flint River to go into downtown Albany. Friday, the Board of Regents chairman joined ASU and Flint Riverquarium leaders along with the University System of Georgia's chancellor to announce the Albany State-Downtown Albany connector trail.More >>
More than a dozen teachers and staff members in Tift County schools will receive grant money to do a range of projects next year. The Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence will award more than $20,000 dollars to teachers across the county.More >>
Foster parents in South Georgia are being celebrated this month for the contributions they make for troubled children. In Tift County Friday, the Division of Family and Children Services hosted a luncheon to show appreciation for foster parents.More >>
