Warm winter impacts Albany garden shop - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Warm winter impacts Albany garden shop

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Ann's Garden Shop has been impacted by the warm winter. (Source: WALB) Ann's Garden Shop has been impacted by the warm winter. (Source: WALB)
Ann Kelley (Source: WALB) Ann Kelley (Source: WALB)
Kelley says paperwhites, a popular Valentine's Day flower, did not bloom this year. (Source: WALB) Kelley says paperwhites, a popular Valentine's Day flower, did not bloom this year. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

This winter's wild weather could impact what plants and flowers you can buy for your special someone this Valentine's Day.

Ann Kelley owns a garden and landscaping shop on Gillionville Road. She said the early springlike weather has made it difficult for some of her plants to grow.

Because of that, Kelley said fragrant white flowers known as paperwhites will be missing from her Valentine's Day lineup.

"Like the paperwhites were really impacted because they just did not bloom. It was not cold enough. And then they tried to push -- it just didn't work. We just didn't have pretty paperwhites," said Ann Kelley.

Kelly said other weather events like last fall's drought and January's storms have also impacted her outdoor flowers and plants.

She's hopeful the weather will stay warm this winter. A long period of cold weather could hurt plants that have already bloomed.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

