Falcons laid an egg, but may be back next season

Falcons fans are still smarting over what pundits call the biggest 'collapse' in Super Bowl history, coupled with yet another ring for The Darth Vaders of the NFL, Brady and Belichick of the New England Patriots.

But the Falcons are young, and their stars are under contract for the foreseeable future.

Despite losing Kyle Shanahan, the wizard behind their red hot offense, the future is bright for the Dirty Birds. So much so, that most prognosticators are picking the Falcons in the top five favorites to make the title game again next year.

British bookmaker William Hill is already making the Patriots the favorites to win again next year.

They are 5/1 favorites to win Super Bowl LII, with the Atlanta Falcons second in the list at 8/1, alongside the Dallas Cowboys, says the handicapper,

"We live in the time of Tom Brady, and if he chooses to continue his magnificent career, we think the New England Patriots are favorites to be crowned Super Bowl Champions again in 2018," said William Hill spokesman Jon Ivan-Duke.

"All things considered it was a pretty good win for the bookies, but quite honestly that is the game that makes a million fans and we will surely see the benefit of that in the coming years," Ivan-Duke said.

Here's how BleacherReport sees it shaking out in terms of the odds-

New England Patriots 6-1

Dallas Cowboys 10-1

Green Bay Packers 11-1

Seattle Seahawks 11-1

Atlanta Falcons 45-4

SB Nation says that The Patriots are 7/1, while the Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers, were second-best, at 12/1. The Seattle Seahawks, are at 15/1.

Sports Illustrated does their ranking a little differently. Here is how their writers see it:

The Patriots (+600), Cowboys (+1,000) and Packers (+1,100) are the three favorites to win next year’s championship. This year’s runners-up, the Falcons, are fifth at +1,125.

