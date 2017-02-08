UPDATE: Ceres collects over 88,000 cubic yards of storm debris

The Thomas County booster signboard has become a popular topic of conversation around town. Booster Club leaders and local supports have been working together to figure out a plan on how to update the board. "Everybody sees it and we wanted everyone to have some input. Just to hear from them and find out whats important to them," said Kyle Shaver, Booster Club President.More >>
The memorial service will be held at Mangham Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Dougherty County Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend several times with a screwdriver.
The citrus industry is growing in Georgia and folks in Mitchell county want to be a part of it. On Thursday, folks gathered in Camilla to launch the "Mit-Co Grow campaign."
U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory N. Hall, Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
