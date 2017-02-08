UPDATE: Ceres collects over 88,000 cubic yards of storm debris

In order to remove all of the storm debris, crews will complete three passes. (Source:WALB)

Crews are working seven days a week in order to remove the debris as quickly as possible. (Source:WALB)

The storm debris removal process continues in Albany.

As of Monday, February 6, 2017, crews with Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have collected over 88,000 cubic yards. It's estimated that there's a total of nearly 350,000 cubic yards of storm debris throughout the City of Albany.

Since the project’s start date on Monday, January 30, 2017, over 1,800 loads have been hauled by Ceres.

According to Karl Dix, Director of Client Services for Ceres, the company has 30 trucks and 50 hauling units on the ground clearing debris all throughout Albany.

“We want to make sure that we cover everybody simultaneously, we don’t want anybody to feel left out in this process,” Dix said.

Right now, crews are continuing with their first pass through the city. They plan to do a total of three complete passes.

“If you don’t see a truck in front of your house within the next day or two, don’t worry. We are coming to get you with that first pass,” Dix said.

Residents with storm debris should continue piling the debris in front of their homes. Dix said that it needs to be on the curb as soon as possible, because time is of the essence.

According to a contract between the City of Albany and Ceres, the company has 90 days from the start of the incident, which was back on January 2, 2017, to remove all of the debris.

“The faster that we remove that debris in the first 90 days, the more money the city receives. So, the city is focused on those deadlines in order to save the city and the residents as much money as possible,” Dix added.

Within the next few weeks, Ceres will be bringing in grinders to the four area debris sites. They will grind the vegetation which will then be recycled and used at area mills throughout South Georgia.

Those who have questions concerning the storm debris removal process should continue to call the City of Albany hotline number at (229) 288-6235.

