LIVE on TIG: Storms leave hundreds in the dark

Coming up on Today in Georgia, we're live in Thomas County where high winds brought down dozens of trees during a round of Tuesday evening thunderstorms.
Power crews worked throughout the early morning hours to restore the lights to hundreds of homes left in the dark.
Join us beginning at 5 a.m. or watch us live on you mobile device or tablet.
