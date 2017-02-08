Storms pound South Georgia, hundreds without power

Trees and lines down in Coolidge (Source: WALB)

Power crews worked throughout the overnight hours to restore power to hundreds of home left in the dark following a round of severe weather Tuesday evening.

Dozens of trees fell from Donalsonville to Camilla.

The city of Coolidge in Thomas County was hit hard by high winds.

Numerous trees fell in the northern part of the county along Highway 188.

Grady EMC, which serves Grady, Decatur and Thomas counties, reported more than 2,000 outages immediately following the storm.

Crews were working to repair 10 broke poles and 50 spans of wire throughout the system.

As of 3 a.m., less than 1,000 EMC and 300 Georgia Power customers were without power.

Officials said it would morning before they access some of the area with significant damage.

The same storm system prompted a tornado warning in Dougherty, Lee , and Worth counties.

The National Weather Service reported that there were trees and power lines down in Grady County.near Highway 111.

In Mitchell county there were trees down on Georgia 311 on River Road.

And in Colquitt County trees down on Highway 37 near Hartsfield.

There were no reports of injuries or severe damage to any homes.

