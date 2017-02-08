Tuesday's high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 7, 2017:
Boys:
Colquitt Co. 50, Camden Co. 38
Lee Co. 73, Houston Co. 69
Bainbridge 67, Thomas Co. Central 38
Westover 63, Hardaway 44
Albany 57, Berrien 47
Terrell Co. 72, Webster Co. 45
Miller Co. 86, Baker Co. 28
Telfair Co. 57, Atkinson Co. 49
Lanier Co. 85, Charlton Co. 55
Deerfield-Windsor 59, Tiftarea 25
Highland Christian 75, Westwood 49
Girls:
Lowndes 61, Camden Co. 53
Coffee 53, Lee Co. 50
Veterans 53, Thomas Co. Central 50
Crisp Co. 55, Worth Co. 35
Thomasville 49, Brooks Co. 39
Early Co. 59, Albany 41
Miller Co. 53, Baker Co. 38
Atkinson Co. 39, Charlton Co. 35
Clinch Co. 41, Echols Co. 39
Stewart Co. 42, Randolph-Clay 21
Tiftarea 56, Deerfield-Windsor 36
Westwood 80, Highland Christian 20
Terrell Academy 51, SGA 28
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.