Tuesday's high school basketball scores

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 7, 2017:

Boys:

Colquitt Co. 50, Camden Co. 38

Lee Co. 73, Houston Co. 69

Bainbridge 67, Thomas Co. Central 38

Westover 63, Hardaway 44

Albany 57, Berrien 47

Terrell Co. 72, Webster Co. 45

Miller Co. 86, Baker Co. 28

Telfair Co. 57, Atkinson Co. 49

Lanier Co. 85, Charlton Co. 55

Deerfield-Windsor 59, Tiftarea 25

Highland Christian 75, Westwood 49

Girls:

Lowndes 61, Camden Co. 53

Coffee 53, Lee Co. 50

Veterans 53, Thomas Co. Central 50

Crisp Co. 55, Worth Co. 35

Thomasville 49, Brooks Co. 39

Early Co. 59, Albany 41

Miller Co. 53, Baker Co. 38

Atkinson Co. 39, Charlton Co. 35

Clinch Co. 41, Echols Co. 39

Stewart Co. 42, Randolph-Clay 21

Tiftarea 56, Deerfield-Windsor 36

Westwood 80, Highland Christian 20

Terrell Academy 51, SGA 28

