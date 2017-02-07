Black History themed art exhibit opens at Albany Area Arts Council

Renaissance Connection teamed up Albany Area Arts Council for the second annual 'When Sistahs Gather' art exhibit. (Source: WALB)

There's a new art exhibit featuring African American culture just in time for Black History Month.

Renaissance Connection teamed up Albany Area Arts Council for the second annual 'When Sistahs Gather' art exhibit.

Professional artist Henrimae Bell and Dougherty County High School art student JaKiera Daniels have work featured.

Bell was invited last year to showcase her work that often illustrates her personal life journey.

This year would be JaKiera's first time displaying her work of African women wearing hair wraps.

"I was very pleased that people could relate to various pieces based on their experiences in life and they gravitated to some pieces," said Henrimae Bell

"Art is the new language, art is how you speak to people, art is how you express yourself, art can be your escape," said JaKiera Daniels.

'When Sistahs Gather' art exhibit will run until February 24th at the Albany Arts Council on North Jackson Street.

