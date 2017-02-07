Verizon Foundation donates $10K to MAP Intl. to help storm survi - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Verizon Foundation donates $10K to MAP Intl. to help storm survivors

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
Connect
Verizon donates $10K grant to MAP International for storm recovery efforts. (Source: WALB) Verizon donates $10K grant to MAP International for storm recovery efforts. (Source: WALB)
Verizon District Manager Brad Taylor (Source: WALB) Verizon District Manager Brad Taylor (Source: WALB)
MAP International Corporate Relations Officer Krupa Shinde (Source: WALB) MAP International Corporate Relations Officer Krupa Shinde (Source: WALB)
Verizon staff said 250 bags have already been delivered to the Radium Springs area. (Source: WALB) Verizon staff said 250 bags have already been delivered to the Radium Springs area. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A non-profit that's helping with storm recovery efforts just received a big donation check.

Tuesday afternoon, Verizon Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to MAP International, a global health and relief organization. 

The funds will support 1,000 personal hygiene kits for south Georgia tornado victims. 

The kits are made up of items including toothbrushes, toothpaste and other products. 

"These are our people that have been hurt by these latest storms and so we are going to do any and everything to reach out and help," said Verizon District Manager Brad Taylor.  

"Within the first 24 hours we were in Adel and we supported people locally there with 600 kits," said MAP International Corporate Relations Officer Krupa Shinde.

Verizon staff said 250 bags have already been delivered to the Radium Springs area. 

MAP International is also looking to partner with other local companies to assist with storm recovery efforts. 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • New rooftop restaurant coming to Tifton

    New rooftop restaurant coming to Tifton

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:17:47 GMT
    A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant which will also include a rooftop bar. (Source: WALB)A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant which will also include a rooftop bar. (Source: WALB)

    New businesses are coming to downtown Tifton. A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant , which will also include a rooftop bar.

    More >>

    New businesses are coming to downtown Tifton. A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant , which will also include a rooftop bar.

    More >>

  • Two Albany leadership organizations merge

    Two Albany leadership organizations merge

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:47:08 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thursday night during the Leadership Albany graduation, the group announced they are merging with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's leadership development program.  

    More >>

    Thursday night during the Leadership Albany graduation, the group announced they are merging with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's leadership development program.  

    More >>

  • New loft apartments coming to Tifton

    New loft apartments coming to Tifton

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:46:41 GMT
    Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments. (Source: WALB)Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments. (Source: WALB)

    Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments.

    More >>

    Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly