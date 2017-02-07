Verizon Foundation donates $10K to MAP Intl. to help storm survivors

Verizon staff said 250 bags have already been delivered to the Radium Springs area. (Source: WALB)

A non-profit that's helping with storm recovery efforts just received a big donation check.

Tuesday afternoon, Verizon Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to MAP International, a global health and relief organization.

The funds will support 1,000 personal hygiene kits for south Georgia tornado victims.

The kits are made up of items including toothbrushes, toothpaste and other products.

"These are our people that have been hurt by these latest storms and so we are going to do any and everything to reach out and help," said Verizon District Manager Brad Taylor.

"Within the first 24 hours we were in Adel and we supported people locally there with 600 kits," said MAP International Corporate Relations Officer Krupa Shinde.

Verizon staff said 250 bags have already been delivered to the Radium Springs area.

MAP International is also looking to partner with other local companies to assist with storm recovery efforts.

