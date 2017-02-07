Moultrie PD needs help identifying three armed robbery suspects

Surveillance photos showed two suspects appeared to be carrying semi-automatic handguns while another watched the door. (Source: Moultrie PD)

The Moultrie Police Department needs the public's help identifying three suspects involved in a crime.

Investigators responded to an armed robbery at a store on the 1700 block of Tallokas Road around 9 p.m. last Monday.

In the photos, two suspects appeared to be carrying semi-automatic handguns while another watched the door.

Officers said the suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of money and a box of cigars.

Anyone in the community that recognizes the suspects are urged to call Moultrie PD at 229-985-3131.

