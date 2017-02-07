Tornado warning interrupts Holly Drive relief meeting

A tornado warning interrupted an assistance meeting for storm victims on Holly Drive Tuesday.

Byne Memorial Baptist Church members said they've been helping those in that community since a tornado destroyed much of it.

Tuesday, members talked to those who survived the disaster in hopes of answering any questions they had about FEMA, SBA or other assistance.

Organizers said the January storms have transformed the way community groups help those in-need.

"This is a kind of event that changes a community," said Lead Pastor Kerry Reeves. "It changes how we respond when we see a radar that has red on the radar like we even have tonight. Just even being a place, when people are afraid and also having a quick rapid response."

You can find more information about assistance being offered at the Byne Memorial Baptist Church website.

