Pine Bluff distribution center opens to public

A church that set out to help its members and the Hispanic population affected by last month's tornado in Dougherty County, is now opening its doors to help its neighbors.

Pine Bluff Baptist Church is operating a distribution center. The group has clothes, food, toiletries and other items for storm victims living in the 31705 area code.

At the moment, organizers said they don't need further donations.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week.

Associate Pastor Mark Bullock said the church knew it needed to help others once its members were served.

"Well, we've been helping a lot of our own people," said Bullock. "We started reaching out to some neighbors and our pastor got together with some other pastors and saw the greater need. So, we're working together with other churches."

Bullock said the center will remain open at 499 Pine Bluff Road through Saturday.

