Pine Bluff distribution center opens to public - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pine Bluff distribution center opens to public

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Connect
The site opened this week (Source:WALB) The site opened this week (Source:WALB)
The group is offering a range of supplies (Source:WALB) The group is offering a range of supplies (Source:WALB)
Mark Bullock, Associate Pastor (Source:WALB) Mark Bullock, Associate Pastor (Source:WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A church that set out to help its members and the Hispanic population affected by last month's tornado in Dougherty County, is now opening its doors to help its neighbors.

Pine Bluff Baptist Church is operating a distribution center. The group has clothes, food, toiletries and other items for storm victims living in the 31705 area code.

At the moment, organizers said they don't need further donations.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week.    

Associate Pastor Mark Bullock said the church knew it needed to help others once its members were served.

"Well, we've been helping a lot of our own people," said Bullock. "We started reaching out to some neighbors and our pastor got together with some other pastors and saw the greater need. So, we're working together with other churches."

Bullock said the center will remain open at 499 Pine Bluff Road through Saturday.  

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • New rooftop restaurant coming to Tifton

    New rooftop restaurant coming to Tifton

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:17:47 GMT
    A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant which will also include a rooftop bar. (Source: WALB)A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant which will also include a rooftop bar. (Source: WALB)

    New businesses are coming to downtown Tifton. A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant , which will also include a rooftop bar.

    More >>

    New businesses are coming to downtown Tifton. A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant , which will also include a rooftop bar.

    More >>

  • Two Albany leadership organizations merge

    Two Albany leadership organizations merge

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:47:08 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thursday night during the Leadership Albany graduation, the group announced they are merging with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's leadership development program.  

    More >>

    Thursday night during the Leadership Albany graduation, the group announced they are merging with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's leadership development program.  

    More >>

  • New loft apartments coming to Tifton

    New loft apartments coming to Tifton

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:46:41 GMT
    Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments. (Source: WALB)Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments. (Source: WALB)

    Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments.

    More >>

    Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly