NWS reports damage in south GA after storm sweeps through the area

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
The National Weather Service has reported damage in some south Georgia counties after a round of storms came through Tuesday evening. Here is what has been reported so far:

Grady County:

  • Power lines down
  • Trees down on GA-111

Mitchell County: 

  • Tress down on GA-311 and River Road

Cairo:

  • Trees down on Pine Circle and 1st Street

Colquitt County:

  • In Hartsfield, trees are down on GA-37

