Family prepares for severe weather after surviving January's storms

One Worth County family wasn't taking any chances as severe weather passed through south Georgia on Tuesday.

You could hear the sound of the metal storm debris beating up against this tree as the wind picked up.

A subtle sign that another severe storm was headed to Worth County.

But this time, Kerri Hancock and her family were prepared.

"Something out of a scary movie, you know a boarded up house and all the trees down," remarked Hancock.

Hancock gave us a tour of her father's 50 acres of land, destroyed by the deadly storm on January 22nd.

Initial damage photos showed massive oak trees toppled a horse stable, flower pots thrown on the front porch.

"Even though it somewhat looks like a war zone it looks better than it did when it initially happened, it's just going to be a long road," said Hancock.

Now three weeks into the cleanup, a much different picture.

"Gave a new meaning to this song, in the eye of the storm, I don't know if you know that song," explained Hancock.

And all the more reason Hancock heeded every warning Tuesday night.

"Take it serious you can't be too cautious," said Hancock.

She had a safe room ready, talked to her kids about severe weather.

"My son you know for over a week didn't want to come outside," explained Hancock.

And she had a communication plan to get in touch with loved ones after surviving the first devastating storm.

"It just does not look anything like this beautiful land used to look," remarked Hancock.

Kerri Hancock and her family were very thankful for the outpouring of help from folks that stopped by.

