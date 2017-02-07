Albany Utilities to assist customers impacted by January storms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Utilities to assist customers impacted by January storms

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Those Albany Utilities customers impacted by the January storms are eligible for a credit if they apply for assistance. (Source: City of Albany) Those Albany Utilities customers impacted by the January storms are eligible for a credit if they apply for assistance. (Source: City of Albany)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Utilities customers impacted by the January storms are eligible for a credit if they apply for assistance.

The $50 credit applies to both the January 2nd and 22nd storms, but customers will need to prove they had a power outage for more than three days and live in one of the affected areas.

It will be granted on a case by case basis and applications will be accepted through February 17th.

Officials with Albany Utilities said in a press release that "estimated bills will be reconciled and customers will only be billed for actual usage in the next billing cycle. The storm assistance credit is separate from any reconciliation."

Any customers needing to relocate will not be charged new account or deposit fees through February 28th.

For more information on this assistance, please contact Special Services at 229.883.8330 ext. 502.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • New rooftop restaurant coming to Tifton

    New rooftop restaurant coming to Tifton

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:17:47 GMT
    A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant which will also include a rooftop bar. (Source: WALB)A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant which will also include a rooftop bar. (Source: WALB)

    New businesses are coming to downtown Tifton. A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant , which will also include a rooftop bar.

    More >>

    New businesses are coming to downtown Tifton. A local developer is investing millions of dollars to relocate a popular BBQ restaurant , which will also include a rooftop bar.

    More >>

  • Two Albany leadership organizations merge

    Two Albany leadership organizations merge

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:47:08 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thursday night during the Leadership Albany graduation, the group announced they are merging with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's leadership development program.  

    More >>

    Thursday night during the Leadership Albany graduation, the group announced they are merging with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce's leadership development program.  

    More >>

  • New loft apartments coming to Tifton

    New loft apartments coming to Tifton

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:46:41 GMT
    Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments. (Source: WALB)Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments. (Source: WALB)

    Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments.

    More >>

    Downtown Tifton will soon be getting new loft apartments.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly