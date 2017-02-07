Albany Utilities to assist customers impacted by January storms

Those Albany Utilities customers impacted by the January storms are eligible for a credit if they apply for assistance. (Source: City of Albany)

Albany Utilities customers impacted by the January storms are eligible for a credit if they apply for assistance.

The $50 credit applies to both the January 2nd and 22nd storms, but customers will need to prove they had a power outage for more than three days and live in one of the affected areas.

It will be granted on a case by case basis and applications will be accepted through February 17th.

Officials with Albany Utilities said in a press release that "estimated bills will be reconciled and customers will only be billed for actual usage in the next billing cycle. The storm assistance credit is separate from any reconciliation."

Any customers needing to relocate will not be charged new account or deposit fees through February 28th.

For more information on this assistance, please contact Special Services at 229.883.8330 ext. 502.

