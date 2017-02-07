TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian bridge construction at ATC to impact d - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian bridge construction at ATC to impact drivers

By Marcie Williams, Producer
A pedestrian bridge being built at ATC could cause traffic delays on Friday. (Source: WALB) A pedestrian bridge being built at ATC could cause traffic delays on Friday. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Department of Transportation says a one day detour was originally scheduled to end Friday afternoon, but there were some equipment issues.

Concrete was planned to be poured on a pedestrian bridge Friday, causing detours for drivers.

The detour has now been extended until noon Saturday.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work area and plan for traffic delays. 

