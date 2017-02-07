DCSS looks for bus drivers

The school system has hundreds of drivers and monitors. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County School System is starting their search for bus drivers a little early.

You may have seen signs around town that they are hiring.

A representative with the school system says they are trying to market in new ways for the 2017, 2018 school year.

He said there is a lot of training and certification involved in being a bus driver or monitor.

They are starting to look now to make sure everyone is well qualified by the start of next year.

"Even if someone doesn't necessarily have the perfect credentials, we can work with them between now and the time that school starts, to make sure they are on board, and if they have the right attitude," said DCSS spokesman J.D. Sumner.

Sumner said they want to ensure they are hiring the best people for the job.

If you are interested in being a bus driver, you can contact the Dougherty County School System's Transportation Department.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.