Terrell Co. NAACP calls for further investigation - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Terrell Co. NAACP calls for further investigation

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) -

Members of the Terrell County NAACP are calling for accountability of law officials. They are calling for further investigation of the former tax commissioner's office.

Members claim the district attorney's office and governor's office have not properly addressed concerns about the former tax commissioner mishandling funds. 

Since 2012, WALB has reported  several audits have been done on the tax commissioner's office. 

A 2012 audit pointed out that Peggy Pritchard held more than $212,000 for tax collections most of the year.

After another audit was released in 2015 county commissioners asked the governor's office to review it.

Members of the NAACP claim the district attorney's office failed to address their concerns. They want the matter investigated further.  

"We are only questioning the transparency of our government," said Terrell County NAACP chapter president Ezekiel Holley. "Where are the tax dollars that were supposed to be or should have been turned over to the county commissioners?"

District attorney Craig Earnest says since a new commissioner was elected in November, an audit has been requested to examine the previous funds. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

