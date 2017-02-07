Farmers suffer thousands of dollars of damage

Damages can range anywhere for hundreds of dollars to thousands (Source: UGA Tifton Twitter)

Deadly storms that ravaged much of South Georgia also damaged or destroyed many irrigation pivots that supply water to crops.

According to University of Georgia Tifton specialists, irrigation systems in Calhoun, Turner, Wilcox and Worth counties were damaged by the storm systems that included multiple tornadoes.

Many Georgia farmers are now choosing crops for the coming growing season with limited means of irrigation in mind.

Farmers are now more likely to switch to growing peanuts or cotton.

Irrigation dealers have to order pivots months in advance.

Farmers are not optimistic that damaged irrigation systems can be replaced before the end of the growing season.

Most of them luckily have insurance on their systems, some of these systems can cost more than $100,000, depending on the length of the system and the size of the field it covers.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.