Grant helps fund new Berrien County Business Park

A new business park is headed to Berrien County and a grant will help cover some major costs.

"It's currently being cleared. The stumps are being removed and it's being leveled," Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Economic Development and the Chamber of Commerce said looking at the property that will soon be home to the business park.

It doesn't look like much. Dirt and piles of tree limbs are scattered throughout the property.

"In preparation for the installation of the road and other infrastructure," explained Staley.

Berrien County is preparing the land for a new Business Park.

The current rendering for the property includes a road and plenty of areas for potential industries.

Officials said they believe developing the land will encourage potential prospects to bring their industries right here to Berrien County.

And with new industries come more jobs and an economic boost for the community.

"Rural communities need to continue to work to recruit business and industry," said Staley.

A nearly $500,000 "OneGeorgia" grant is helping fund the project. The funds are going towards installing the infrastructure.

"It will help us pave a road and install sewer and water into the park," explained Staley.

Even though it may not look promising now, county leaders said this property could bring in a lot of business.

"We feel may help us attract some suppliers for business that are already here. We're just excited about the potential this property brings to our community,"explained Staley.

The County hopes to have the project complete in the next 6-12 months.

